JYP CHINA, CJ ENM, And Tencent Music Co-Establish ONECEAD + To Manage MODYSSEY

JYP Entertainment’s China subsidiary JYP CHINA will partner with CJ ENM and Tencent Music Entertainment to establish ONECEAD Entertainment.

ONECEAD’s name combines the meaning of JYP Entertainment’s motto “Leader in Entertainment” with CJ ENM’s core value “ONLYONE,” conveying their resolve to lead the global market by fostering and expanding the next generation of artists. With artist management at its heart, ONCEAD plans to build a diversified portfolio including music production, concerts, and merchandise, gradually expanding its music business operations.

Previously, JYP CHINA partnered with Tencent Music Entertainment to establish NCC Entertainment and debuted the boy group BOY STORY, a group based on JYP’s strategy of “Globalization by Localization.”

ONCEAD will combine JYP CHINA’s experience in producing and managing BOY STORY, CJ ENM’s expertise in content and music production, and Tencent Music Entertainment’s local infrastructure and network to manage MODYSSEY, the new boy group born from Mnet’s survival program and “BOYS II PLANET” spin-off “PLANET C : HOME RACE.”

