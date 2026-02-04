Watch: KiiiKiii Takes 1st Win For '404 (New Era)' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By WHIB, POW, And More

KiiiKiii has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “404 (New Era)”!

On the February 4 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s “Mono (Feat. skaiwater),” EXO‘s “Crown,” KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” POW’s “Come True,” and WHIB’s “ROCK THE NATION.”

The trophy ultimately went to KiiiKiii. Congratulations to KiiiKiii! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included KiiiKiii, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, WHIB, POW, YOUNG POSSE, 8TURN, AxMxP, NWH:I, Kim Jun Tae, NAVILLERA, Jeong Hyo Bean, Jo Hwy, and Tak Song I.

Check out their performances below!

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”

POW – “Come True”

YOUNG POSSE – “VISA”

8TURN – “BRUISE”

AxMxP – “PASS”

NWH:I – “Siren Call”

Kim Jun Tae – “Tired of falling in love”

NAVILLERA – “NO LIMIT”

Jeong Hyo Bean – “Sail”

Jo Hwy – “Starlight”

Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”