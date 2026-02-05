Watch: BTS Drops Teaser For Version 4 Of Official Light Stick

A new BTS light stick is coming out!

On February 5, HYBE unveiled the design for Version 4 of BTS’s official light stick, showing a sleek black design and the BTS logo embedded in the center of the globe. The video introducing the new version also features a light stick stand and different attachments at the top such as the text “ARMY” and “BTS.”

Are you excited for BTS’s new light stick? Check out info about their upcoming comeback here and their tour here!

Source (1)