Lee Hee Joon Joins Han Ji Min And Lee Byung Hun In Talks For Korean Remake Of Spy Drama 'The Americans'

Lee Hee Joon may be joining Han Ji Min and Lee Byung Hun in the upcoming spy drama “Koreans” (working title)!

On February 5, MyDaily reported that Lee Hee Joon has been confirmed to join the cast of “Koreans.”

The drama initially drew attention for the potential pairing of Lee Byung Hun and Jun Ji Hyun. However, Jun Ji Hyun ultimately declined the offer due to scheduling conflicts, and Han Ji Min is currently in talks to star opposite Lee Byung Hun. Notably, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, and Lee Hee Joon are all signed under BH Entertainment.

In response to the report, BH Entertainment stated, “Lee Hee Joon, Han Ji Min, and Lee Byung Hun are all positively reviewing offers to star in the new series ‘Koreans.’”

Directed by Ahn Gil Ho of “The Glory,” “Koreans” will be a remake of the popular American series “The Americans.” While the original unfolded during the Cold War of the 1980s, the remake will reimagine the story within the turbulent era of Korea’s military dictatorship.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Hee Joon and Han Ji Min in “Love Scout” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: Netflix, BH Entertainment