Han Ji Min Joins Lee Byung Hun In Talks To Star In Korean Remake Of Spy Drama 'The Americans'

Han Ji Min may be reuniting with Lee Byung Hun in a new spy drama!

On January 13, it was reported that Han Ji Min is currently reviewing an offer to star in the upcoming spy drama “Koreans” (working title).

She has been offered the role of the wife in the drama’s central spy couple—a part that Jun Ji Hyun had previously been in talks for but ultimately declined due to scheduling conflicts. Lee Byung Hun is currently in discussions to take on the male lead as her on-screen husband.

In response, BH Entertainment commented, “It is true that Han Ji Min has received an offer to appear in ‘Koreans.’ She is reviewing it positively, but due to previously scheduled commitments, a final decision will be made after assessing schedule adjustments.”

If she confirms her participation, “Koreans” would mark Han Ji Min’s third project alongside Lee Byung Hun. The two previously appeared in the 2003 drama “All In” and the 2022 series “Our Blues,” though they never directly shared scenes as their characters’ storylines did not overlap.

Directed by Ahn Gil Ho of “The Glory,” “Koreans” will be a remake of the popular American series “The Americans.” While the original unfolded during the Cold War of the 1980s, the remake will reimagine the story within the turbulent era of Korea’s military dictatorship.

Han Ji Min is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming JTBC drama “Efficient Dating for Singles.”

While waiting for updates, watch Han Ji Min in “Love Scout”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: BH Entertainment, BH Entertainment