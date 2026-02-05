Watch: i-dle Takes 1st Win For "Mono" On "M Countdown"; Performances By BABYMONSTER, CORTIS, And More
i-dle has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”!
On the February 5 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were i-dle’s “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” i-dle ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,693 points.
Congratulations to i-dle! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!
Performers on today’s show included i-dle, KiiiKiii, BABYMONSTER, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CORTIS, WHIB, POW, AxMxP, 8TURN, IS:SUE, BUS, Kim Jun Tae, and Tak Song I.
Check out their performances below!
i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”
KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”
BABYMONSTER – “Really Like You”
ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”
CORTIS– “JoyRide”
WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”
POW – “Come True”
AxMxP – “Thereafter”
8TURN – “BRUISE”
IS:SUE – “Phase (Korean Ver.)”
BUS – “So Blue”
Kim Jun Tae – “Tired of falling in love”
Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”