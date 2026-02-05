Watch: i-dle Takes 1st Win For 'Mono' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By BABYMONSTER, CORTIS, And More

i-dle has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”!

On the February 5 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were i-dle’s “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” i-dle ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,693 points.

Congratulations to i-dle! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included i-dle, KiiiKiii, BABYMONSTER, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, CORTIS, WHIB, POW, AxMxP, 8TURN, IS:SUE, BUS, Kim Jun Tae, and Tak Song I.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle – “Mono (Feat. skaiwater)”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

BABYMONSTER – “Really Like You”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

CORTIS– “JoyRide”

WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”

POW – “Come True”

AxMxP – “Thereafter”

8TURN – “BRUISE”

IS:SUE – “Phase (Korean Ver.)”

BUS – “So Blue”

Kim Jun Tae – “Tired of falling in love”

Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”