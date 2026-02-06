DAY6's Young K To Join 'Amazing Saturday' As New Member

It’s official: DAY6’s Young K is joining the cast of tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!

On February 6, tvN confirmed reports that Young K had joined the popular variety show as a new member of the fixed cast.

“Young K is joining ‘Amazing Saturday’ as a fixed member,” stated a representative of the network. “He is currently in the midst of filming.”

Young K’s first episode of “Amazing Saturday,” which is being filmed today, will air on February 28.

The star-studded cast of “Amazing Saturday” currently includes Shin Dong Yup, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Block B’s P.O, Moon Se Yoon, Kim Dong Hyun, Boom, Nucksal, and Hanhae. Both Park Na Rae and SHINee’s Key stepped down from the show this past December.

