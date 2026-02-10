BIGHIT Confirms CORTIS Is Preparing For April Comeback

CORTIS is gearing up to make the first comeback of their career in April!

On February 10, BIGHIT MUSIC officially confirmed, “CORTIS is currently in the midst of preparing with the goal of an April comeback.”

CORTIS’s upcoming return will mark their first comeback following their official debut in August of last year, when they stormed onto the K-pop scene with the pre-release single “What You Want.” The rookie group went on to release their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” in September.

Stay tuned for more updates on CORTIS’s return!

