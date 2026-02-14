February Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 14, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from January 14 to February 14.

BTS swept four of the top five spots on this month’s list: Jimin maintained his position at first place with a brand reputation index of 5,369,144, marking a 29.62 percent increase in his score since January. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “ARIRANG,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “surpass,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.94 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,811,777, marking a 29.71 percent rise in his score since last month.

BTS’s Jin rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,855,903, marking a 63.46 percent increase in his score since January.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,264,742, marking a 24.02 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s V came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,257,826, marking a 57.25 percent increase in his score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. BTS’s Jin
  4. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  5. BTS’s V
  6. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  7. EXO’s Baekhyun
  8. TWS’s Jihoon
  9. Wanna One’s Lai Kuanlin
  10. ONEUS’s Ravn
  11. SHINee’s Key
  12. BTS’s j-hope
  13. BTS’s RM
  14. BTS’ Suga
  15. TVXQ’s Yunho
  16. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  17. Wanna One’s Park Woo Jin
  18. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  19. withus’s Rak
  20. EXO’s Kai
  21. SHINee’s Minho
  22. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  23. TWS’s Dohoon
  24. WINNER’s Song Mino
  25. Wanna One’s Lee Dae Hwi
  26. ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon
  27. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
  28. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  29. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  30. EXO’s Sehun

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Dohoon
ENHYPEN
EXO
G-Dragon
Highlight
J-Hope
Jihoon (TWS)
Jimin
Jin
Jungkook
Juyeon
Kai
Key
Kim Heechul
Kyuhyun
Lai Kuanlin
Lee Dae Hwi
Mingyu
Minho
ONEUS
Ong Seong Wu
Park Woo Jin
Rak (withus)
Ravn
RIIZE
Sehun
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Song Mino
Suga
Sunghoon
Super Junior
THE BOYZ
TVXQ
TWS
V (BTS)
Wanna One
WINNER
withus
Wonbin
Yoon Doojoon
Yunho

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read