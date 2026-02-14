February Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from January 14 to February 14.

BTS swept four of the top five spots on this month’s list: Jimin maintained his position at first place with a brand reputation index of 5,369,144, marking a 29.62 percent increase in his score since January. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Who,” and “ARIRANG,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “charming,” “surpass,” and “record.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.94 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jungkook held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,811,777, marking a 29.71 percent rise in his score since last month.

BTS’s Jin rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,855,903, marking a 63.46 percent increase in his score since January.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,264,742, marking a 24.02 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s V came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,257,826, marking a 57.25 percent increase in his score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

