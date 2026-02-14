Watch: ATEEZ Takes 1st-Ever 'Music Core' Win With 'Adrenaline'; Performances By IVE, TWS, And More

ATEEZ has won a third music show trophy for “Adrenaline”!

On the February 14 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “Adrenaline,” ZEROBASEONE’s “LOVEPOCALYPSE,” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” ATEEZ ultimately took the win with a total of 8,835 points, marking their very first time winning first place on “Music Core.”

Congratulations to ATEEZ! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included IVE, TWS, KiiiKiii, MADEIN, HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob, Im Chang Jung, POW, AxMxP, LA POEM, Nayul, Kim Jang Hoon, Ki:XÉ, Choi Soo Ho, Han Ga Bin, and Sentimental Squad.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “BANG BANG”

TWS – “Nice to see you again”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob – “Fade Away”

Im Chang Jung – “Crazy Fool”

POW – “Come True”

AxMxP – “Thereafter”

LA POEM – “Alive”

Nayul – “Two Plus One”

Kim Jang Hoon – “I Have Nothing, But Everything”

Ki:XÉ – “BOMB!”

Choi Soo Ho – “Something Big is Coming”

Han Ga Bin – “I have a cat”

Sentimental Squad – “Calling You”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now