ENHYPEN, aespa, ILLIT, And SEVENTEEN's DxS Earn Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

Music
Feb 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

Both ENHYPEN’s new Korean mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” and aespa’s Japanese debut single album “HOT MESS” were certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s Japanese debut single album “Toki Yo Tomare” and SEVENTEEN’s DxS (DK x Seungkwan)’s Korean unit debut mini album “Serenade” were both certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

