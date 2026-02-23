SEVENTEEN's DxS Announces Stops For 'SERENADE' ON STAGE Tour

SEVENTEEN’s DxS will be greeting fans across Asia!

On February 23, SEVENTEEN’s unit DxS consisting of members Dokyeom and Seungkwan unveiled the dates and venues for their “SERENADE” ON STAGE tour.

“SERENADE” ON STAGE will begin in Incheon from April 17 to 19 at the Inspire Arena. DxS will then visit Chiba, Daegu, Macao, and Kaohsiung.

Check out the stops below!

Earlier in January 12, SEVENTEEN’s DxS released their debut mini album “Serenade” along with the music video for the title track “Blue.”

