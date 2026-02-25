February Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Feb 25, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 25 to February 25.

Koo Kyo Hwan topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,831,223 for February.

Park Ji Hoon came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,751,970, while Park Jeong Min took third with a score of 3,540,951.

Go Youn Jung ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,421,871, and Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a score of 3,091,272.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Koo Kyo Hwan
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Park Jeong Min
  4. Go Youn Jung
  5. Byeon Woo Seok
  6. Park Seo Joon
  7. Ji Sung
  8. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  9. Kim Go Eun
  10. Lee Je Hoon
  11. Kim Hye Yoon
  12. Lee Jung Jae
  13. Lee Jong Suk
  14. Mun Ka Young
  15. Lee Jun Hyuk
  16. Jin Se Yeon
  17. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  18. Choi Woo Shik
  19. Heo Sung Tae
  20. Lee Joo Bin
  21. Ahn Bo Hyun
  22. Moon Sang Min
  23. Kim Sun Young
  24. Kim Se Jeong
  25. Shin Sia
  26. Nam Ji Hyun
  27. Jung Woo
  28. Han Hye Jin
  29. Kang Ha Neul
  30. Choo Young Woo

Watch Koo Kyo Hwan in his film “Escape” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below!

Watch Now

2PM
Ahn Bo Hyun
Byeon Woo Seok
Choi Woo Shik
Choo Young Woo
Doh Kyung Soo
EXO
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
Heo Sung Tae
Ji Sung
Jin Se Yeon
Jung Woo
Kang Ha Neul
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Sun Young
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Joo Bin
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Moon Sang Min
Mun Ka Young
Nam Ji Hyun
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Seo Joon
Shin Sia

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read