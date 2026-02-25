February Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 25 to February 25.
Koo Kyo Hwan topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,831,223 for February.
Park Ji Hoon came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,751,970, while Park Jeong Min took third with a score of 3,540,951.
Go Youn Jung ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,421,871, and Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a score of 3,091,272.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Park Ji Hoon
- Park Jeong Min
- Go Youn Jung
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Park Seo Joon
- Ji Sung
- 2PM’s Lee Junho
- Kim Go Eun
- Lee Je Hoon
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Lee Jung Jae
- Lee Jong Suk
- Mun Ka Young
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Jin Se Yeon
- EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
- Choi Woo Shik
- Heo Sung Tae
- Lee Joo Bin
- Ahn Bo Hyun
- Moon Sang Min
- Kim Sun Young
- Kim Se Jeong
- Shin Sia
- Nam Ji Hyun
- Jung Woo
- Han Hye Jin
- Kang Ha Neul
- Choo Young Woo
Watch Koo Kyo Hwan in his film “Escape” on Viki below:
And check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” below!