February Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 25 to February 25.

Koo Kyo Hwan topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,831,223 for February.

Park Ji Hoon came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,751,970, while Park Jeong Min took third with a score of 3,540,951.

Go Youn Jung ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,421,871, and Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a score of 3,091,272.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

