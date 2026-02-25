February Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 20 to February 20.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) shot to the top of the list this month after seeing a staggering 128.60 percent increase in his brand reputation index since January, bringing his score to a total of 2,611,148.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,447,678.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids ranked third for February with a brand reputation index of 2,124,514.

RIIZE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,097,119, marking a whopping 153.46 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Car, the garden rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,848,230, marking an impressive 136.65 percent increase in his score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  2. Kim Yong Bin
  3. Stray Kids
  4. RIIZE
  5. Car, the garden
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  8. TWS
  9. DAY6
  10. BIBI
  11. Park Ji Hyeon
  12. Park Seo Jin
  13. ENHYPEN
  14. Rowoon
  15. HANRORO
  16. BABYMONSTER
  17. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  18. Son Tae Jin
  19. ZO ZAZZ
  20. BTOB’s Changsub
  21. QWER
  22. KATSEYE
  23. XLOV
  24. Jung Seung Hwan
  25. Lee Mujin
  26. Hearts2Hearts
  27. Kim Hee Jae
  28. Woody
  29. Ahn Sung Hoon
  30. WJSN’s Dayoung

