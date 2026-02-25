February Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from January 20 to February 20.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) shot to the top of the list this month after seeing a staggering 128.60 percent increase in his brand reputation index since January, bringing his score to a total of 2,611,148.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin took second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,447,678.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids ranked third for February with a brand reputation index of 2,124,514.

RIIZE came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,097,119, marking a whopping 153.46 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Car, the garden rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,848,230, marking an impressive 136.65 percent increase in his score since January.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) Kim Yong Bin Stray Kids RIIZE Car, the garden KiiiKiii ALPHA DRIVE ONE TWS DAY6 BIBI Park Ji Hyeon Park Seo Jin ENHYPEN Rowoon HANRORO BABYMONSTER EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.) Son Tae Jin ZO ZAZZ BTOB’s Changsub QWER KATSEYE XLOV Jung Seung Hwan Lee Mujin Hearts2Hearts Kim Hee Jae Woody Ahn Sung Hoon WJSN’s Dayoung

