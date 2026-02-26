Watch: IVE Takes 1st Win For 'BANG BANG' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, And More

IVE has won their first music show trophy for their pre-release track “BANG BANG”!

On the February 26 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” IVE ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,985 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included IVE, NCT JNJM (Jeno and Jaemin), Hearts2Hearts, Hwang Minhyun, ONE PACT, MADEIN, DAILY:DIRECTION, ChoCo1 X ChoCo2, QWER, NAVILLERA, LAVIN, ASC2NT, X:IN, and CHASER.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “BLACKHOLE”

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

Hwang Minhyun – “Truth”

ONE PACT– “SANE”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

ChoCo1 X ChoCo2 – “GIMME”

QWER – “Be Happy”

NAVILLERA – “NO LIMIT”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

CHASER – “INVINCIBLE”