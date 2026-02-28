BTS's Agency Clarifies Rumors About Upcoming Gwanghwamun Comeback Performance

BIGHIT MUSIC has addressed recent rumors regarding BTS’s upcoming comeback performance in Gwanghwamun Square.

As part of their long-awaited comeback, BTS will be performing for one hour at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square. The live event, which will include premiere performances of BTS’s new songs from their upcoming album “ARIRANG,” will be streamed live via Netflix on March 21 at 8 p.m. KST.

Recently, some began to speculate online that the duration of BTS’s live comeback performance had been shortened due to the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s administrative regulations.

However, on February 28, BIGHIT MUSIC directly clarified that this was not the case, stating, “The Seoul Metropolitan Government never limited the duration of [BTS’s] Gwanghwamun Square performance to one hour. The length of the performance was decided by HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC.”

The agency went on to explain that they had chosen to limit the performance to one hour due to “comprehensively taking into account the unique characteristics of an outdoor space, the safety of the audience, control of the site, convenience of public transportation, and late-night noise levels.”

Meanwhile, BTS’s fifth full-length album “ARIRANG” will be released on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST.

