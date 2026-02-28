Watch: IVE Takes 3rd Win For 'BANG BANG' On 'Music Core'; Performances By NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, And More

IVE has won a third music show trophy for their hit pre-release track “BANG BANG”!

On the February 28 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG,” KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 7,103 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, MADEIN, ASC2NT, RESCENE, ONE PACT, ChoCo1 X ChoCo2, SEVENUS’ Heejae, Park Ji Hyeon, X:IN, LAVIN, DAILY:DIRECTION, NAVILLERA, CHASER, Jung Hyerin, and Aengdoo Girls.

Check out their performances below!

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

RESCENE – “Busy Boy”

ONE PACT – “SANE”

ChoCo1 X ChoCo2 – “GIMME”

SEVENUS’s Heejae – “Memories”

Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

NAVILLERA – “NO LIMIT”

CHASER – “INVINCIBLE”

Jung Hyerin – “Melty Love”

Aengdoo Girls – “Americano”