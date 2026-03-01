Watch: IVE Takes 4th Win For 'BANG BANG' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, And More

IVE has snagged a fourth music show trophy for their hit pre-release track “BANG BANG”!

On the March 1 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 8,345 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, RESCENE, MADEIN, Park Ji Hyeon, ONE PACT, ASC2NT, DAILY:DIRECTION, X:IN, LAVIN, CHASER, NAVILLERA, and Jung Hye Rin.

Check out their performances below!

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

RESCENE – “Busy Boy”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”

ONE PACT – “SANE”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

CHASER – “INVINCIBLE”

NAVILLERA – “NO LIMIT”

Jung Hye Rin – “Melty Love”