Watch: IVE Takes 4th Win For "BANG BANG" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, And More
IVE has snagged a fourth music show trophy for their hit pre-release track “BANG BANG”!
On the March 1 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 8,345 points.
Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, RESCENE, MADEIN, Park Ji Hyeon, ONE PACT, ASC2NT, DAILY:DIRECTION, X:IN, LAVIN, CHASER, NAVILLERA, and Jung Hye Rin.
Check out their performances below!
NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”
Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”
RESCENE – “Busy Boy”
MADEIN – “Super Obvious”
Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”
ONE PACT – “SANE”
ASC2NT – “Still Rose”
DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”
X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”
LAVIN – “Junk Love”
CHASER – “INVINCIBLE”
NAVILLERA – “NO LIMIT”
Jung Hye Rin – “Melty Love”