'Siren's Kiss' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings As 'Honour' Remains Strong

Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon‘s highly anticipated new Monday-Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has premiered!

On March 2, the first episode of tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” earned an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.5 percent according to Nielsen Korea.

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Meanwhile, ENA’s law drama “Honour” garnered an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent, marking a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.2 percent and approaching its all-time high from last week’s broadcast.

