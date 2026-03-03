Park Ji Hoon Is A Lonely Dethroned King In Special Poster For 'The King's Warden' Celebrating 9 Million Moviegoers

“The King’s Warden” is celebrating 9 million moviegoers with a special poster!

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). The sixth king of Joseon, Danjong ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Earlier on March 2, the film exceeded 9 million admissions approximately 27 days after its release on February 4, with the achievement being made only just a day after the film crossed 8 million viewers on March 1.

In celebration of 9 million moviegoers, “The King’s Warden” unveiled a new poster of Yi Hong Wi (the personal name of King Danjong), who has been exiled to Cheongnyeongo, sitting alone near the river and playing with the water.

Yoo Hae Jin, who plays Gwangcheongol village chief Eom Heung Do, expressed his thoughts on the scene, saying, “I remember the scene where Yi Hong Wi plays with the water by the river at the place of exile, and I wonder if Eom Heung Do felt like he was looking at his son. At his age, he should have been living freely, not in exile, which made it all the more heartbreaking.”

Park Ji Hoon shared, “The scene where I’m squatting by the river was created at Yoo Hae Jin’s suggestion. Thinking about it, I wondered what he was thinking playing with the water alone at the place of exile at an age where he should have been running and playing around with friends. I tried to express those feelings from Danjong.”

“The King’s Warden” is currently on its way to reach 10 million moviegoers. Stay tuned for updates!

