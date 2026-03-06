Watch: IVE Takes 5th Win For 'BANG BANG' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Hearts2Hearts, EVERGLOW, And More

IVE has won their fifth music show trophy for “BANG BANG”!

On the March 6 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG” and NCT JNJM’s “BOTH SIDES.” IVE ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,840 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included IVE, NCT JNJM (Jeno and Jaemin), WOODZ, INFINITE’s Sungkyu, Hearts2Hearts, TUNEXX, KiiiKiii, EVERGLOW, H1-KEY, ONE PACT, MADEIN, DAILY:DIRECTION, ChoCo1 X ChoCo2, LAVIN, ASC2NT, X:IN, Sentimental Squad, SUCTION, and Park Ji Hyeon.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “BLACKHOLE”

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

WOODZ – “Human Extinction”

INFINITE’s Sungkyu – “When I think about you”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

KiiiKiii – “Delulu”

EVERGLOW – “CODE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

ONE PACT– “SANE”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

ChoCo1 X ChoCo2 – “GIMME”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

Sentimental Squad – “Calling You”

SUCTION – “Still Hurts”

Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now