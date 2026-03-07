March Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from February 7 to March 7.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,622,083 for March. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “SWIM,” and “March 21,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “make a comeback,” “release,” and “preview.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.51 percent positive reactions.

Stray Kids maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,341,278, marking an 18.15 percent increase in their score since February.

SEVENTEEN rose to third place after seeing a 72.58 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their total score to 4,006,878.

Meanwhile, EXO took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,908,613 for March.

Wanna One came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,905,234, marking a 90.08 percent rise in their score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

