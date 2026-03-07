March Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Mar 07, 2026
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from February 7 to March 7.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,622,083 for March. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “SWIM,” and “March 21,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “make a comeback,” “release,” and “preview.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.51 percent positive reactions.

Stray Kids maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,341,278, marking an 18.15 percent increase in their score since February.

SEVENTEEN rose to third place after seeing a 72.58 percent increase in their brand reputation index since last month, bringing their total score to 4,006,878.

Meanwhile, EXO took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,908,613 for March.

Wanna One came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,905,234, marking a 90.08 percent rise in their score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Stray Kids
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. EXO
  5. Wanna One
  6. BIGBANG
  7. TWS
  8. ENHYPEN
  9. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  10. CORTIS
  11. NCT
  12. THE BOYZ
  13. 2PM
  14. SHINee
  15. INFINITE
  16. Super Junior
  17. ATEEZ
  18. BOYNEXTDOOR
  19. MONSTA X
  20. BTOB
  21. TREASURE
  22. VIXX
  23. ASTRO
  24. ZEROBASEONE
  25. TVXQ
  26. Shinhwa
  27. RIIZE
  28. PENTAGON
  29. TXT
  30. HIGHLIGHT

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

