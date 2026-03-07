BLACKPINK's 'DEADLINE' Breaks Girl Group Record For Highest 1st-Week Sales In Hanteo History

BLACKPINK has set a new sales record with their latest album!

Last week, BLACKPINK made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “DEADLINE” on February 27. By the end of the day, it had already sold over 1.46 million copies, setting a new record for the highest first-day sales of any female artist in Hanteo history.

Adding to that achievement, Hanteo Chart has reported that “DEADLINE” went on to sell a record-breaking total of 1,774,577 copies in the first week of its release (February 27 to March 5).

BLACKPINK has now broken aespa’s record for the highest first-week sales by any female artist in Hanteo history, overtaking the previous record of 1,698,784 set three years ago by aespa’s 2023 mini album “MY WORLD.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their impressive new record!

Source (1)