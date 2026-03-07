Watch: IVE Takes 6th Win For 'BANG BANG' On 'Music Core'; Performances By WOODZ, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, And More

IVE has snagged a sixth music show trophy for their hit pre-release track “BANG BANG”!

On the March 7 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG,” KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 7,205 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, EVERGLOW, H1-KEY, TUNEXX, INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu, MADEIN, ASC2NT, Park Ji Hyeon, DAILY:DIRECTION, X:IN, and LAVIN.

WOODZ – “NA NA NA” and “Human Extinction”

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

KiiiKiii – “Delulu”

EVERGLOW – “CODE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

TUNEXX – “100%” and “I’m Alive”

INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu – “When I think about you”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

