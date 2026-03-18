20 Romance K-Dramas Available On Viki In Southeast Asia

Calling all romance K-drama fans!

Following the launch of Rakuten Viki’s drama streaming service in Southeast Asian regions including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and more, K-drama fans can now experience all the best K-drama romances on Viki through these 20 titles, now available in Southeast Asia!

(Availability may differ by country)

Based on a popular web novel, “Lovely Runner” is a time-slip romance drama that unfolds as Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a passionate fan devastated by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), goes back in time to save him.

Watch “Lovely Runner”:

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“What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” is a rom-com about Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), the narcissistic vice president of his family’s company, and his personal secretary Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), as they begin an unexpected love story with a hidden secret of the past.

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“Sh**ting Stars” is a romantic comedy about the people who work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, focused on the love story between Oh Han Byul (Lee Sung Kyung), the head of the PR team at Star Force Entertainment, and the A-list star Gong Tae Sung (Kim Young Dae).

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“My Sweet Mobster” is a romance drama about Seo Ji Hwan (Um Tae Goo), a man who has overcome his troubled past, and Go Eun Ha (Han Sun Hwa), a kids’ content creator. The drama promises a story of reconciling the past and rediscovering childhood innocence.

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“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” follows the story of goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) who needs a human bride to end his immortal life. Along the way, he meets an amnesiac grim reaper (Lee Dong Wook) and a girl named Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) with a strange fate.

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“To My Beloved Thief” is about Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her.

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“Love Scout” is a romance drama about Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is fantastic at her job but inept at everything else, and Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), her highly competent secretary who is great at not only his job but also childcare and housework.

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“Hotel Del Luna” is a fantasy horror rom-com that revolves around a hotel made solely for ghosts, which has been run by hot-tempered CEO Jang Man Wol (IU) for over 1000 years. Things take an interesting turn when Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) shows up as a manger.

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“My Dearest Nemesis” tells the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first meet via their online game characters during their school days, then meet again in real life as boss and employee 16 years later.

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“Spirit Fingers” is a webtoon-based healing youth romance drama that follows members of a drawing club including Song U Yeon (Park Ji Hu) and Nam Gi Jeong (Cho Jun Young) as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

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“Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo” follows the story of Go Ha Jin (IU), who finds herself transported back to the Goryeo Dynasty in the body of Hae Su. There, she finds herself entangled with the ruling Wang family, becoming unexpectedly drawn to the feared fourth prince Wang So (Lee Joon Gi).

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“The Legend of the Blue Sea” follows Joseon-era mermaid Sim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) as she follows her true love, being miraculously transported to modern-day Seoul in the process. Though separated from her true love, she crosses paths with his doppelgänger Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho).

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“Last Summer” is a romance drama that follows a pair of childhood friends, Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun), as they uncover the long-buried truth about their first love while living together for one final summer.

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“The Red Sleeve” is a historical drama about the imperial romance between crown prince Yi San (Lee Junho), who later becomes emperor, and the strong-willed court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young). Despite their differences in class and status, the two engage in a deep romance while trying to fight for their nation.

Watch “The Red Sleeve”:

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“True Beauty” is a rom-com about Lim Ju Gyeong (Mun Ka Young), who uses makeup to hide her bare face and combat her insecurities about her looks. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a popular student who has his own emotional wounds, they share each other’s secrets and learn to heal through love.

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“Her Private Life” follows Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young), an art gallery curator who also runs a fansite for boy group member Cha Shi An (ONE). Although Deok Mi keeps her fangirl activities a secret at her day job, a chaotic love story unfolds as new gallery director Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook) finds out her secret.

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“Descendants of the Sun” tells the love story of special forces unit captain Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong Ki) and doctor Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo), who struggle with differences in their occupational backgrounds and values and unexpectedly find themselves working through dangerous situations in a foreign land.

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“100 Days My Prince” is a historical drama following Yul (Doh Kyung Soo), the King’s nephew who falls in love with Yi Seo (Nam Ji Hyun) during his youth. After Yul suffers memory loss, he reunites with Yi Seo, taking a journey to uncover the truth about his past.

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“Uncontrollably Fond” is about former teenage sweethearts Sin Joon Young (Kim Woo Bin) and No Eul (Suzy) who are reunited as adults. Now a superstar actor and singer, Sin Joon Young is against filming his documentary, which No Eul has been commissioned to do so.

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“Motel California” is a romance drama about Ji Kang Hee (Lee Se Young), who was born and raised in a rural motel called Motel California, and her first love and childhood friend Cheon Yeon Soo (Na In Woo), as they reunite after 12 years.

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