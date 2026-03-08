Watch: IVE Takes 7th Win For "BANG BANG" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By WOODZ, Hearts2Hearts, And More
IVE has won a seventh music show trophy for their hit pre-release track “BANG BANG”!
On the March 8 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “GO,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,612 points.
Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, EVERGLOW, H1-KEY, INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu, TUNEXX, ASC2NT, Park Ji Hyeon, DAILY:DIRECTION, X:IN, and Saem.
Check out their performances below!
WOODZ – “NA NA NA” and “Human Extinction”
NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”
Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”
KiiiKiii – “Delulu”
EVERGLOW – “CODE”
H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”
INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu – “When I think about you”
TUNEXX – “100%” and “I’m Alive”
ASC2NT – “Still Rose”
Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”
DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”
X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”
Saem – “Breath Me In”