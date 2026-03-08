Watch: IVE Takes 7th Win For 'BANG BANG' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By WOODZ, Hearts2Hearts, And More

IVE has won a seventh music show trophy for their hit pre-release track “BANG BANG”!

On the March 8 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “GO,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” IVE ultimately took the win with a total of 6,612 points.

Congratulations to IVE! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), NCT JNJM, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, EVERGLOW, H1-KEY, INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu, TUNEXX, ASC2NT, Park Ji Hyeon, DAILY:DIRECTION, X:IN, and Saem.

Check out their performances below!

WOODZ – “NA NA NA” and “Human Extinction”

NCT JNJM – “BOTH SIDES”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

KiiiKiii – “Delulu”

EVERGLOW – “CODE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

INFINITE’s Kim Sungkyu – “When I think about you”

TUNEXX – “100%” and “I’m Alive”

ASC2NT – “Still Rose”

Park Ji Hyeon – “Mu”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “ROOMBADOOMBA”

X:IN – “Dazzle Flash”

Saem – “Breath Me In”