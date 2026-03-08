March Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from February 3 to March 3.

KiiiKiii topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,246,411, marking a 76.42 percent increase in their score since February. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “404 (New Era),” “Delulu,” and “Underdogs,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “hot,” and “rise.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.12 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, TWS took second place for March with a brand reputation index of 805,060.

Hearts2Hearts rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 719,479, marking a 0.79 percent increase in their score since last month.

CORTIS held onto their spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 669,353, while ALHPA DRIVE ONE rounded out the top five with a score of 569,108.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!