Park Shin Hye, Ko Kyung Pyo, Ha Yun Kyung, And Cho Han Gyul Share Closing Remarks Following 'Undercover Miss Hong' Finale

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” has come to a successful close!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Earlier on March 8, “Undercover Miss Hong” ended its run with No. 1 ratings, with the drama topping the list of most buzzworthy dramas.

Park Shin Hye, who captivated viewers with her comedic acting as Hong Geum Bo, shared, “Memories of filming together with senior and junior actors as well as all the staff who worked hard on set are passing through my mind. I’m so happy that ‘Undercover Miss Hong,’ which holds memories of laughter and tears, could conclude while receiving lots of love.” She added, “I want to sincerely thank viewers who showed great love.”

Ko Kyung Pyo, who played Shin Jung Woo, remarked, “The line I said to Hong Geum Bo, ‘Why are you holding onto burdens you can’t even take responsibility for?’ left a lasting impression. I could reflect back on myself.” He further shared, “I could feel a great sense of accomplishment thanks to receiving lots of love and interest. I hope the time spent together with ‘Undercover Miss Hong’ was enjoyable. I believe that the filming period is a time of sharing a part of your life with others, and this time will remain as good memories spent with great peers.”

Ha Yun Kyung, who transformed into Go Bok Hee, concluded, “‘Undercover Miss Hong’ is a project that made me realize the fun of acting again. The moments after Mi Sook (Kang Chae Young) was admitted to the hospital were particularly memorable, and I tried hard to convey the complex emotions of sadness, guilt, and resentment. I wanted to make a story and figure that make you smile but aren’t light. I hope it became a project that warmly melted viewers’ hearts, and thank you sincerely.”

Cho Han Gyul, who played third-generation chaebol Albert Oh, remarked, “I filmed enjoyably with senior and peer actors as well as staff members, and I feel happy to have received great love. I tuned in every week, but it’s already the end, so I’m sad as the time felt very fast. All the scenes and lines were important, but the line of sending off a one-sided love by calling their name, ‘Goodbye, Hong Jang Mi,’ felt the most memorable and emotional. Thank you so much to viewers who loved ‘Undercover Miss Hong’ and Albert Oh.”

