BLACKPINK Becomes 1st Female K-Pop Artist To Score 11 Entries On Billboard Hot 100

BLACKPINK has set a new record on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their latest single!

On March 10 local time, Billboard announced that BLACKPINK’s new title track “GO” had debuted at No. 63 on the Hot 100, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States.

With this new entry, BLACKPINK has become the first female K-pop artist ever to land 11 songs on the Hot 100. Before “GO,” the group previously entered the chart with “DDU-DU DDU-DU” (which peaked at No. 55), their Dua Lipa collab “Kiss and Make Up” (No. 93), “Kill This Love” (No. 41), their Lady Gaga collab “Sour Candy” (No. 33), “How You Like That” (No. 33), their Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream” (No. 13), “Lovesick Girls” (No. 59), “Pink Venom” (No. 22), “Shut Down” (No. 25), and “JUMP” (No. 28).

BLACKPINK also debuted several songs from their new album “DEADLINE” on both of Billboard’s global charts. “GO” entered Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 13, while their pre-release single “JUMP” climbed back up to No. 32 in its 34th week on the chart. Meanwhile, B-sides “Champion” and “Me and my” debuted at No. 44 and No. 65 respectively.

Over on the Global 200, “GO” debuted at No. 17, followed by “JUMP” at No. 49, “Champion” at No. 76, and “Me and my” at No. 119.

Additionally, BLACKPINK re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 11, marking their 34th overall week on the chart.

Billboard also previously announced earlier this week that BLACKPINK’s latest album “DEADLINE” had debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, making it their third consecutive album to enter the top 10.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

