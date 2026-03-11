March Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from February 12 to March 12.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,402,729 for March. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Gwanghwamun,” “ARIRANG,” and “Netflix,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “make a comeback,” “surpass,” and “look forward to.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.91 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 7,230,109, marking a 37.48 percent increase in their score since February.

IVE came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 6,984,797 for March.

SEVENTEEN held onto their spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,569,761, marking a 55.44 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, TWICE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,669,097, marking a 9.93 percent increase in their score since February.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

