Watch: IVE Takes 8th Win And Triple Crown For 'BANG BANG' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Onew, KickFlip, And More

IVE has snagged their eighth music show trophy for their hit song “BANG BANG”!

On the March 13 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were NCT JNJM’s “BOTH SIDES” and IVE’s “BANG BANG.” IVE ultimately took the prize with a total of 4,405 points.

This is the third time that “BANG BANG” has taken first place on “Music Bank,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to IVE! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included SHINee’s Onew, Yena, P1Harmony, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts, TUNEXX, EVERGLOW, H1-KEY, MADEIN, Baby DONT Cry, Dragon Pony, NouerA, ODD YOUTH, V01D, LAVIN, ASC2NT, Woo Yerin, Song Ziu, Han Ga Bin.

Check out their performances below!

SHINee’s Onew – “TOUGH LOVE”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

KickFlip – “Twenty”

Hearts2Hearts – “RUDE!”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

EVERGLOW – “CODE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

MADEIN – “PUNG!”

Baby DONT Cry – “Shapeshifter”

Dragon Pony – “Oh Perfect!”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

V01D – “Tug of War”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

ASC2NT – “The Boy In The Mirror”

Woo Yerin – “The lost thread”

Song Ziu – “Spring Rain”

Han Ga Bin – “I have a cat”

