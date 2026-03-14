March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from February 14 to March 14.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 3,129.24 percent increase in his brand reputation index since February. The idol-turned-actor’s total score for March came out to 12,995,107.

High-ranking phrases in Park Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “Danjong,” “The King’s Warden,” and “Yoo Hae Jin,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “sad,” “aura,” and “detailed.” Park Ji Hoon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.25 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin took second place for March with a brand reputation index of 5,012,359, while BTS’s Jin came in third with a score of 3,603,550.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,169,185, and BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a score of 2,793,294.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” here:

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Or watch him in “Weak Hero Class 1” below!

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