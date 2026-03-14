March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 14, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from February 14 to March 14.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 3,129.24 percent increase in his brand reputation index since February. The idol-turned-actor’s total score for March came out to 12,995,107.

High-ranking phrases in Park Ji Hoon’s keyword analysis included “Danjong,” “The King’s Warden,” and “Yoo Hae Jin,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “sad,” “aura,” and “detailed.” Park Ji Hoon’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 94.25 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin took second place for March with a brand reputation index of 5,012,359, while BTS’s Jin came in third with a score of 3,603,550.

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,169,185, and BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a score of 2,793,294.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. BTS’s Jin
  4. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  5. BTS’s Jungkook
  6. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  7. BTS’s V
  8. BTS’ Suga
  9. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  10. EXO’s Baekhyun
  11. BTS’s RM
  12. BTS’s j-hope
  13. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  14. ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon
  15. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  16. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  17. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
  18. EXO’s Kai
  19. HIGHLIGHT’s Yang Yoseob
  20. TREASURE’s Bang Yedam
  21. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  22. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  23. SHINee’s Minho
  24. TVXQ’s Yunho
  25. SHINee’s Key
  26. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  27. TWS’s Dohoon
  28. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  29. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
  30. Wanna One’s Bae Jin Young

Check out Park Ji Hoon’s drama “Love Song for Illusion” here:

Watch Now

Or watch him in “Weak Hero Class 1” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Bae Jin Young
Baekhyun
Bang Yedam
BIGBANG
BTS
Choi Siwon
Dohoon
ENHYPEN
EXO
G-Dragon
Highlight
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
Jimin
Jin
Jun (SEVENTEEN)
Jungkook
Juyeon
Kang Daniel
Kang Seung Yoon
Key
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Kyuhyun
Minho
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
RIIZE
RM
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Suga
Sunghoon
Super Junior
THE BOYZ
Treasure
TVXQ
TWS
V (BTS)
Wanna One
WINNER
Wonbin
Yang Yoseob
Yunho

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