Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st-Ever Public Broadcast Network Music Show Win On 'Music Core' With 'RUDE!'; Performances By Yena And More

Hearts2Hearts has won a second music show trophy for their hit single “RUDE!”

On the March 14 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG,” KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win with a total of 7,514 points, marking the first public broadcast network music show win of their career.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included MCs Kim Gyu Vin and TWS’s Dohoon—who prepared a special cover of Girls’ Generation’s “Kissing You”—along with Yena, P1Harmony, KickFlip, SHINee’s Onew, Baby DONT Cry, NouerA, H1-KEY, MADEIN, ODD YOUTH, Dragon Pony, In A Minute, Big Ocean, TUNEXX, LAVIN, Song ziu, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

Kim Gyu Vin and TWS’s Dohoon – Girls’ Generation’s “Kissing You”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

KickFlip – “Twenty”

SHINee’s Onew – “TOUGH LOVE”

Baby DONT Cry – “Shapeshifter”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

MADEIN – “PUNG!”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

Dragon Pony – “Oh Perfect!”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

Big Ocean – “One Man Army”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

Song ziu – “Spring Rain”

V01D – “Tug of War”