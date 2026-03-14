Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st-Ever Public Broadcast Network Music Show Win On 'Music Core' With 'RUDE!'; Performances By Yena And More

Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st-Ever Public Broadcast Network Music Show Win On "Music Core" With "RUDE!"; Performances By Yena And More

Music
Mar 14, 2026
by E Cha

Hearts2Hearts has won a second music show trophy for their hit single “RUDE!

On the March 14 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG,” KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win with a total of 7,514 points, marking the first public broadcast network music show win of their career.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included MCs Kim Gyu Vin and TWS’s Dohoon—who prepared a special cover of Girls’ Generation’s “Kissing You”—along with Yena, P1Harmony, KickFlip, SHINee’s Onew, Baby DONT Cry, NouerA, H1-KEY, MADEIN, ODD YOUTH, Dragon Pony, In A Minute, Big Ocean, TUNEXX, LAVIN, Song ziu, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

Kim Gyu Vin and TWS’s Dohoon – Girls’ Generation’s “Kissing You”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

KickFlip – “Twenty”

SHINee’s Onew – “TOUGH LOVE”

Baby DONT Cry – “Shapeshifter”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

MADEIN – “PUNG!”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

Dragon Pony – “Oh Perfect!”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

Big Ocean – “One Man Army”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

Song ziu – “Spring Rain”

V01D – “Tug of War”

Baby DONT Cry
Big Ocean
Dohoon
Dragon Pony
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
In A Minute
KickFlip
Kim Gyu Vin
LAVIN
MADEIN
Music Core
ODD YOUTH
Onew
P1Harmony
SHINee
Song Ziu
TUNEXX
TWS
V01D
Yena

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