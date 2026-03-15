Watch: ITZY's 'THAT'S A NO NO' Dance Practice Is YouTube's No. 1 Trending Video In South Korea

ITZY’s viral hit “THAT’S A NO NO” continues to gain steam!

On March 14, ITZY released a dance practice video for their viral performance of their song “THAT’S A NO NO.”

Although the song was originally released six years ago as a B-side on the group’s 2020 mini album “IT’z ME,” “THAT’S A NO NO” recently saw a massive surge in popularity after ITZY debuted new choreography for the track at their “TUNNEL VISION” concert in Seoul. With the performance going viral online, ITZY announced two days ago that they would be appearing on Mnet’s “M Countdown” next week to perform the song.

The new video, which offers a full view of all five ITZY members and their backup dancers taking on the powerful choreography, shot to No. 1 on YouTube’s list of Top Trending Videos in South Korea shortly after its release.

Check out ITZY’s dance practice video for “THAT’S A NO NO” below!