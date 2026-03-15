Watch: BLACKPINK Takes 3rd Win For 'GO' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Yena, KickFlip, And More

BLACKPINK has snagged a third music show trophy for “GO”!

On the March 15 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “GO,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BLACKPINK ultimately took the win with a total of 5,935 points.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Yena, KickFlip, P1Harmony, SHINee’s Onew, Baby DONT Cry, NouerA, H1-KEY, MADEIN, ODD YOUTH, Dragon Pony, In A Minute, TUNEXX, SKINZ, LAVIN, Song ziu, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

Yena – “Catch Catch”

KickFlip – “Twenty”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

SHINee’s Onew – “TOUGH LOVE”

Baby DONT Cry – “Shapeshifter”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

MADEIN – “Super Obvious”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

Dragon Pony – “Oh Perfect!”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

SKINZ – “Poison Ivy”

LAVIN – “Junk Love”

Song ziu – “Spring Rain”

V01D – “Tug of War”