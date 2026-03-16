'KPop Demon Hunters' Wins 2 Oscars At 2026 Academy Awards

Updated March 16 KST:

On top of winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, “KPop Demon Hunters” has now also won the award for Best Original Song!

The film’s smash hit “Golden,” which was sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami (the singing voices for the movie’s fictional girl group HUNTR/X), has made history as the first K-pop song ever to win an Academy Award.

Original Article:

“KPop Demon Hunters” has continued its “Golden” streak by winning an Oscar!

On March 15 local time, “KPop Demon Hunters”—which currently holds the title of Netflix’s most-watched film of all time—won Best Animated Feature Film at the 98th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

During her acceptance speech, director Maggie Kang remarked, “Thank you to the Academy and to all the fans who got us here. And for those of you who look like me, I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here, and that means that the next generations don’t have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere.”

Notably, Maggie Kang is the first female Asian director to win Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards.

Earlier this week, Netflix officially confirmed that “KPop Demon Hunters” would be returning with a sequel.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS OSCAR WINNER!



Written and directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. Starring Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, and Ahn Hyo-seop. And the singing voices of EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI. pic.twitter.com/wFTtNMyKdC — Netflix (@netflix) March 15, 2026

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!

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