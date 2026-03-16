“Inside Men” To Be Remade As 3-Part Film Series Instead Of Drama

More than a decade after its 2015 release, the hit crime action film “Inside Men” is set to return as a three-part film series!

On March 16, production company Hive Media Corp announced that “Inside Men” will be remade as a film trilogy, after previously being planned as a drama adaptation.

The new films will be directed by Kim Min Beom, who previously served as assistant director on “12.12: The Day,” and Kim Jin Seok, who worked as assistant director on “Harbin” and “Veteran” and also adapted the Disney+ original series “Made in Korea.”

The project has been in pre-production since last year, with Parts 1 and 2 slated to be filmed simultaneously this year, followed by Part 3 next year. Once the main cast is finalized, filming is expected to begin in the first half of this year.

The project was initially announced as a drama adaptation featuring Song Kang Ho, Koo Kyo Hwan, and director Mo Wan Il, but those plans ultimately fell through.

Currently, Lee Sung Min is reportedly in talks to play Lee Kang Hee, the central character originally portrayed by Baek Yoon Shik and previously offered to Song Kang Ho. After Koo Kyo Hwan stepped away from the project, Ju Ji Hoon was reportedly offered the role of Ahn Sang Goo—a character originally played by Lee Byung Hun in the film and previously offered to Koo Kyo Hwan. However, it was reported today that Ju Ji Hoon has declined the offer and instead chosen to star in the upcoming drama “Buy King.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Yoon Tae Ho, the creator of “Misaeng,” “Inside Men” is a crime action story that sharply examines corruption and collusion among the powerful insiders within a cartel formed by media, capital, and political power in the late 1980s. The original film went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in Korean box office history.

Stay tuned for further updates on the film!

Watch the original “Inside Men” on Viki below:

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