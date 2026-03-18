Watch: P1Harmony Takes 1st Win For 'UNIQUE' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By KickFlip, NouerA, And More

P1Harmony has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “UNIQUE”!

On the March 18 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!,” IVE‘s “BLACKHOLE,” NouerA’s “POP IT LIKE,” P1Harmony’s “UNIQUE,” and SHINee’s Onew‘s “TOUGH LOVE.”

The trophy ultimately went to P1Harmony. Congratulations to P1Harmony! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included P1Harmony, Yena, KickFlip, NouerA, H1-KEY, TUNEXX, Big Ocean, V01D, S2IT, In A Minute, and Song Ziu.

Check out their performances below!

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE” and “L.O.Y.L.”

Yena – “Catch Catch” and “Spring Fever (feat. TEMPEST’s LEW)”

KickFlip – “Twenty”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

Big Ocean – “One Man Army”

V01D – “Tug of War”

S2IT – “What I Want”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

Song Ziu – “Spring Rain”