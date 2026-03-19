Update: MODYSSEY Drops Promotion Scheduler For Debut Single Album "1. Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony"
Updated March 19 KST:
The promotion scheduler has been revealed for MODYSSEY’s debut single album “1. Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony”!
Original Article:
MODYSSEY is gearing up for their debut!
Formed through the “BOYS II PLANET” spin-off “PLANET C : HOME RACE,” MODYSSEY is a seven-member group under ONECEAD Entertainment, a new agency co-established by JYP CHINA, CJ ENM, Tencent Music Entertainment.
On March 19, a teaser was released for the group’s first single album “1. Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony.” The single album is set to be released on April 13.
Stay tuned for updates!
While waiting, watch the members on “BOYS II PLANET”: