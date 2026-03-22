Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 4th Win For 'RUDE!' On 'Music Core'; Performances By Yena, P1Harmony, And More

Hearts2Hearts has won a fourth music show trophy for their hit single “RUDE!”

On the March 21 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “BANG BANG,” KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era),” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win with a total of 7,336 points.

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Yena, P1Harmony, AB6IX, Mighty Mouth featuring BBGIRLS’ Minyoung, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, H1-KEY, NouerA, TUNEXX, In A Minute, ODD YOUTH, Big Ocean, cosmosy, AmbiO, Na Tae Joo, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

Mighty Mouth – “Lalala” (featuring BBGIRLS’ Minyoung)

AtHeart – “Shut Up” and “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

Big Ocean – “One Man Army”

cosmosy – “Chance”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

Na Tae Joo – “Emergency Fund Life”

V01D – “Tug of War”