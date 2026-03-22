HYBE Apologizes + Expresses Gratitude After BTS's Gwanghwamun Comeback Event

HYBE has released an official statement regarding BTS’s comeback performance in Gwanghwamun Square.

On the evening of March 21, BTS held a special one-hour comeback event at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square. During the event, which was streamed live via Netflix, BTS performed songs from their new album “ARIRANG” for the very first time.

The following morning, on March 22, HYBE issued a statement expressing gratitude for cooperation with the event and apologizing for any inconveniences or disruptions it may have caused.

HYBE’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is HYBE.

We are sincerely thankful for the warm support and consideration given to BTS’s performance held yesterday in Gwanghwamun.

First, we would like to express our deep gratitude to the authorities who allowed us to use Gyeongbokgung Palace and Gwanghwamun, which are iconic symbols of Korea, as a performance venue.

We are well aware that Gyeongbokgung Palace and Gwanghwamun are spaces where Korea’s history, identity, and contemporary culture coexist and live on together. HYBE considers it a great honor that we were able to present a performance for the whole world in this meaningful location.

We are deeply grateful to the police, fire department, government, and local officials who made it possible for us to safely wrap up this event.

We would also like to both apologize to and thank the citizens in the Gwanghwamun area, along with the local merchants, office workers, and visitors. Because we absolutely needed to ensure the safety of this event that was receiving attention from all over the world, we inevitably had to implement certain [safety] measures, such as traffic and building restrictions or searches for dangerous items. We would like to sincerely apologize to those who commute through Gwanghwamun Square and everyone who experienced inconvenience in their precious personal schedules or daily routines because of these [measures]. It was thanks to your generous understanding and consideration that we were able to create this meaningful occasion.

K-pop was able to grow into a cultural force that, today, breathes together with the entire world because of not only the artists and fans, but also because of the cultural foundation built over the years by Korean society, as well as the mature support of Korean citizens. We are well aware that this event, too, was only possible because it stood upon this foundation. The orderly spectators, your mature civic-mindedness, and the mutual consideration shown for one another made this event shine even brighter. Once again, we would like to thank all of you.

HYBE will cherish the support and consideration given to this event, and we will work even harder to share the touching emotions and value of K-pop and K-culture with the whole world. In particular, we are grateful for the fact that we were able to introduce our proud cultural landmarks to the entire world through this event. We are currently discussing plans to protect and promote our national heritage and cultural assets with related organizations, and we will flesh out these plans and implement a long-term support system as quickly as possible.

Once again, we would like to sincerely thank everyone who worked hard on this Gwanghwamun event.

Finally, we would like to offer our condolences to everyone who was affected by the Daejeon fire accident. We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families, and we wish those who were injured a speedy recovery.

Sincerely, HYBE

March 22, 2026