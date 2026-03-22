Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st-Ever 'Inkigayo' Win With 'RUDE!'; Performances By Yena, P1Harmony, And More

Hearts2Hearts has just snagged the first “Inkigayo” trophy of their career!

On the March 22 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “GO,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win with a total of 5,769 points, marking their first time winning first place on “Inkigayo.”

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Yena, P1Harmony, AB6IX, Mighty Mouth featuring BBGIRLS’ Minyoung, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, H1-KEY, NouerA, TUNEXX, In A Minute, ODD YOUTH, Big Ocean, cosmosy, Woo Yerin, AmbiO, V01D, and Na Tae Joo.

Check out their performances below!

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

Mighty Mouth – “Lalala” (featuring BBGIRLS’ Minyoung)

AtHeart – “Shut Up” and “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

Big Ocean – “One Man Army”

cosmosy – “Chance”

Woo Yerin – “the lost thread”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

V01D – “Tug of War”

Na Tae Joo – “Emergency Fund Life”