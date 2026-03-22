Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st-Ever 'Inkigayo' Win With 'RUDE!'; Performances By Yena, P1Harmony, And More

Watch: Hearts2Hearts Takes 1st-Ever "Inkigayo" Win With "RUDE!"; Performances By Yena, P1Harmony, And More

Music
Mar 22, 2026
by E Cha

Hearts2Hearts has just snagged the first “Inkigayo” trophy of their career!

On the March 22 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “GO,” IVE’s “BANG BANG,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” Hearts2Hearts ultimately took the win with a total of 5,769 points, marking their first time winning first place on “Inkigayo.”

Congratulations to Hearts2Hearts! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Yena, P1Harmony, AB6IX, Mighty Mouth featuring BBGIRLS’ Minyoung, AtHeart, ALL(H)OURS, H1-KEY, NouerA, TUNEXX, In A Minute, ODD YOUTH, Big Ocean, cosmosy, Woo Yerin, AmbiO, V01D, and Na Tae Joo.

Check out their performances below!

Yena – “Catch Catch”

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

Mighty Mouth – “Lalala” (featuring BBGIRLS’ Minyoung)

AtHeart – “Shut Up” and “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

Big Ocean – “One Man Army”

cosmosy – “Chance”

Woo Yerin – “the lost thread”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

V01D – “Tug of War”

Na Tae Joo – “Emergency Fund Life”

AB6IX
ALL(H)OURS
AmbiO
AtHeart
BBGIRLS
Big Ocean
cosmosy
H1-KEY
Hearts2Hearts
In A Minute
Inkigayo
Mighty Mouth
Minyoung
Na Tae Joo
NouerA
ODD YOUTH
P1Harmony
TUNEXX
V01D
Woo Yerin
Yena

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