BLACKPINK's 'GO' Debuts On Billboard’s Pop Radio Airplay Chart

BLACKPINK’s latest hit has entered the mainstream Top 40 on U.S. radio!

For the week ending on March 21, BLACKPINK’s new title track “GO” debuted at No. 37 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

“GO” is BLACKPINK’s fourth group song to enter the Pop Airplay chart, following their 2020 Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream” (which peaked at No. 21), their 2022 hit “Pink Venom” (No. 32), and their 2025 single “JUMP” (No. 19).

Meanwhile, in its second week on Billboard’s global charts, “GO” stayed strong at No. 53 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 62 on the Global 200. Their pre-release single “JUMP” also continued to perform well on both charts, taking No. 67 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 117 on the Global 200.

After debuting at No. 8 last week, BLACKPINK’s new mini album “DEADLINE” came in at No. 41 in its second week on the Billboard 200, and it also ranked No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the sixth best-selling album of the week in the United States. Additionally, “DEADLINE” took No. 9 in its second week on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

Finally, BLACKPINK made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 50 this week, marking their 35th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!