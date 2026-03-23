Lee Junho Joins Ju Ji Hoon In Talks For New Drama

Lee Junho may be joining the cast lineup for “Buy King”!

On March 23, OSEN reported that 2PM’s Lee Junho received and accepted an offer to star in “Buy King.” In response to the report, Lee Junho’s agency O3 Collective clarified that the actor is positively reviewing the offer.

Set against the backdrop of a Korean chaebol family, “Buy King” depicts the breakups and realignments within the conglomerate clan as they wage a succession war worth tens of billions of won.

Lee Junho will reportedly take on the role of third-generation chaebol Han Ji Yeol, a corporate risk analysis specialist and cold strategist. He competes against Han Tae Joon, his uncle who also takes on the villain role, and their intense battle will be one of the main points to focus on in the drama.

Previously, it was revealed that Ju Ji Hoon is in talks to play the role of Han Tae Joon, a man who is utterly ruthless—without a shred of blood or tears—in his pursuit of success and power.

Having impressed in numerous projects including “The Red Sleeve,” “King the Land,” “Typhoon Family,” “Cashero,” and more, Lee Junho is already raising anticipation for his next project. The actor is also preparing to star in “Veteran 3.”

Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Lee Junho in “The Red Sleeve” below:

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Also watch Ju Ji Hoon in his on-air drama “Climax” on Viki:

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