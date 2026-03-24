March Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from January 19 to February 19.

The stars of “The King’s Warden” dominated this month’s list, with the hit film’s cast sweeping all of the top six spots.

Park Ji Hoon topped the list with a staggering brand reputation index of 30,861,127. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “Yoo Hae Jin,” and “Danjong,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “surpass,” “record,” and “tear up.”

Yoo Hae Jin took second place with a brand reputation index of 25,845,330, while Yoo Ji Tae followed in third place with a score of 12,628,846.

Lee Jun Hyuk ranked fourth for March with a brand reputation index of 9,537,137, and Jeon Mi Do rounded out the top five with a score of 8,070,602.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon 
  2. Yoo Hae Jin
  3. Yoo Ji Tae
  4. Lee Jun Hyuk
  5. Jeon Mi Do
  6. Kim Min
  7. Park Jeong Min
  8. Yoon Kyung Ho
  9. Go Youn Jung
  10. Shin Se Kyung
  11. Lee Sung Min
  12. Han Ji Min
  13. Kim Nam Gil
  14. Lee Byung Hun
  15. Ha Jung Woo
  16. Ju Ji Hoon
  17. Kim Tae Ri
  18. Mun Ka Young
  19. Kim Hye Soo
  20. Byun Yo Han
  21. Lee Je Hoon
  22. Gong Yoo
  23. Koo Kyo Hwan
  24. Zo In Sung
  25. Go Soo
  26. Seo In Guk
  27. Park Shi Hoo
  28. Cho Jin Woong
  29. Park Ji Hwan
  30. Hyun Bin

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Yoo Hae Jin’s film “Big Deal” here:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Ji Tae in “When My Love Blooms” below!

Watch Now

Byun Yo Han
Cho Jin Woong
draam
Go Soo
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Ha Jung Woo
Han Ji Min
Hyun Bin
Jeon Mi Do
Ju Ji Hoon
Kim Hye Soo
Kim Min
Kim Nam Gil
Kim Tae Ri
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Sung Min
Mun Ka Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hwan
Park Shi Hoo
Seo In Guk
Shin Se Kyung
The King's Warden
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoon Kyung Ho
Zo In Sung

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read