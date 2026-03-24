March Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from January 19 to February 19.

The stars of “The King’s Warden” dominated this month’s list, with the hit film’s cast sweeping all of the top six spots.

Park Ji Hoon topped the list with a staggering brand reputation index of 30,861,127. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “The King’s Warden,” “Yoo Hae Jin,” and “Danjong,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “surpass,” “record,” and “tear up.”

Yoo Hae Jin took second place with a brand reputation index of 25,845,330, while Yoo Ji Tae followed in third place with a score of 12,628,846.

Lee Jun Hyuk ranked fourth for March with a brand reputation index of 9,537,137, and Jeon Mi Do rounded out the top five with a score of 8,070,602.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in his drama “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Yoo Hae Jin’s film “Big Deal” here:

Watch Now

And watch Yoo Ji Tae in “When My Love Blooms” below!

Watch Now