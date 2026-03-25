'Inkigayo ON THE GO' Announces First Lineup Of Artists

SBS’s special concert project “Inkigayo ON THE GO” has unveiled its first lineup!

“Inkigayo ON THE GO” is a special music program that will be held at Paradise City in Incheon on April 26. The concert will allow fans to enjoy a new viewing experience in an expanded location that goes beyond a music show centered around a broadcast studio.

The first lineup of artists includes TXT, Xdinary Heroes, &TEAM, NCT WISH, KickFlip, CORTIS, and MODYSSEY.

“Inkigayo ON THE GO” will take place on April 26. Stay tuned for more updates on the lineup!

Watch the MODYSSEY members on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki:

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