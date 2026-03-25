WEi To Focus On Individual Activities For Time Being

WEi’s agency has made an announcement regarding the direction of the group’s future activities.

On March 25, OUI Entertainment released a statement announcing that for the time being, the WEi members will be focusing more on their individual activities rather than their activities as a group. The agency also hinted at “various unit activities” to come.

OUI Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is OUI Entertainment. First, we would like to sincerely thank all the RUi [WEi’s fans] who always give WEi their unsparing love and support. We are making an announcement regarding the direction of WEi’s future activities. Based on the experience and abilities they have built up until now through their group activities, the WEi members plan to embark on new challenges through various unit activities and also within their respective fields.

Therefore, for the time being, the members will focus a bit more on their individual activities and take some time to expand their personal domains.

WEi will continue to maintain their relationship and direction as a team in the future, and they also plan to continue their group activities in various forms when good opportunities and timing arise.

The members are also rooting for one another as they remain united during the name of WEi, and we, too, plan to actively support both the WEi members’ individual activities and their future group activities.

We will work hard so that they can greet RUi after each growing within their respective places. We ask that you continue to give the WEi members’ activities your warm support and interest in the future as well. Thank you.

WEi initially made their debut as a six-member group in 2020. Last year, Kim Jun Seo went on a hiatus from group activities in order to compete on Mnet’s survival show “BOYS II PLANET” and ultimately debuted in the project group ALPHA DRIVE ONE, meaning that he will be unable to join WEi’s activities for the next five years.

Watch Kim Yo Han in “School 2021” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Jun Seo on “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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