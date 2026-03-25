TWICE's Dahyun To Sit Out Upcoming Tour Stops Due To Injury

TWICE’s Dahyun will not be participating in the group’s performances for the time being.

Back in February, JYP Entertainment announced that Dahyun would be sitting out part of the North American leg of TWICE’s ongoing “THIS IS FOR” world tour. About a month later, the agency followed up by adding that Dahyun would also be absent from the group’s Taipei concerts in March because she had not yet made a full recovery.

On March 25, JYP Entertainment shared a new update announcing that “after closely monitoring her condition and carefully reviewing her ability to participate in scheduled performances,” they had “determined that it would be difficult for her to proceed at this time.”

As a result, Dahyun will be sitting out TWICE’s upcoming performances in order to focus on her recovery, and she “will rejoin once she has sufficiently recovered and is able to perform safely.”

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hi, this is JYP Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding DAHYUN’s health and upcoming activities. After closely monitoring her condition and carefully reviewing her ability to participate in scheduled performances, we have determined that it would be difficult for her to proceed at this time. Accordingly, DAHYUN will not be participating on the upcoming performances and focus on her recovery. She will rejoin once she has sufficiently recovered and is able to perform safely. We sincerely apologize for having to share yet another disappointing update with fans who have been looking forward to DAHYUN’s performances. We will continue to do our utmost to support her in making a full recovery. We kindly ask for your understanding. Thank you. JYP Entertainment

Get well soon, Dahyun!