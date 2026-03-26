Park Bo Young And Kim Sung Cheol’s New Drama “Gold Land” Confirms Premiere Date With First Poster

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled its first poster!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Park Bo Young takes the lead as Kim Hee Joo, who gets entangled in an illegal gold-smuggling case. Kim Sung Cheol plays Jang Wook, a debt collector known as Woo Gi and a low-level member of a loan shark ring.

The poster shows a golden logo against a dark background, with a pile of gold bars hidden deep in a mine, emitting a radiant light that symbolizes desire awakening. The bright gold bars stand out sharply against the pitch-black background. The copy, “Dazzling desire blooming in the darkness,” conveys the critical moment of choice in extreme circumstances.

“Gold Land” will premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week for a total of 10 episodes.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young’s drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

Watch Now

And check out Kim Sung Cheol in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

Watch Now

Source (1)