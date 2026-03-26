Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, And Yoo In Na Confirmed To Reunite For 'Guardian: The Lonely And Great God' 10th Anniversary Special

Can you believe it’s nearly been 10 years since the premiere of “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” (“Goblin”)?

On March 26, tvN confirmed that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” through a special program, sharing, “Through ‘“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” 10th Anniversary’ (working title), Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, Yoo In Na, and the drama’s main cast will go on a brief trip.”

Originally premiered in 2016, “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” made history for cable dramas at the time by being the first to surpass 20 percent in viewership ratings, with every element from the actors’ talented performance to writer Kim Eun Sook’s emotional lines, director Lee Eung Bok’s cinematography, and the OST making waves among viewers.

In celebration of the upcoming 10-year anniversary of the drama, the main cast will go on a brief trip together, spending time looking back on the iconic scenes, lines, and meaningful moments from the project.

A source from tvN further shared, “Beyond just the time it aired, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ is an iconic project that continues to receive love even now. In celebration of the 10-year anniversary, we will reminisce about memories the viewers spent together with tvN, bringing nostalgic vibes by reuniting with a drama of a lifetime. The smiles and emotions of that time as well as the unchanging chemistry of the actors even after 10 years and the echoes left behind by the project will greet viewers once more, so please look forward to it a lot.”

Previously, the cast and crew of tvN’s “Reply 1988” also reunited for a heartwarming 10th anniversary special. The upcoming anniversary program for “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” is slated to air in the first half of the year. Stay tuned for updates!

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” with English subtitles on Viki:

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